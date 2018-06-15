Transcript for High school senior with autism delivered powerful graduation speech

Unexpected. That is what I want you to remember unexpected. First and foremost I would imagine that anything tire on. I would imagine back to the seniors that know why and that it isn't entirely unexpected that I would be standing here giving the speech. Friends and family and then and did here tonight allow him to briefly explain. This unexpected choice of speaker. Mining assessed got and I am this student was learning differences. To be more specific I have blocked his them. And the social communication disorder. Just by might be here speaking to all. Me back a loan is unexpected. I imagine you were wondering how. That it could possibly. Could and. Nine referring to a survivor. Has given dozens of speeches to raise money for beer youth children's charities since 2009. So with his help in back of my mother and we're sentence by sentence to make my purse was hurt. Don't follow someone else's dreams. Don't waste time on something you never want to do the unexpected. It is pure light that you weren't there not anyone else's so did what it builds you. Don't fear the future don't purity on no. Will it be unexpected. Yes yes it will but that does not make it wrong. Remember. You are alone in someone else's footsteps you'll only get where they want to go. Beattie unexpected like he. Duty on expected for the benefit of lovers that the unexpected for your own happiness. Congratulations. To the Plano senior high school graduating class of 2018. Best wishes to you wall. Okay.

