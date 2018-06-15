-
Now Playing: High school senior with autism delivered powerful graduation speech
-
Now Playing: Dressing Room Reveal: Tasha Cobbs on finding comfort in faith
-
Now Playing: Father meets the son he never knew he had after Ancestry.com match
-
Now Playing: Pineapple-shaped cotton candy that is next-level
-
Now Playing: What your bold brows say about your personality
-
Now Playing: During Ramadan, women of all faiths take on hijab challenge to show solidarity
-
Now Playing: Man pushes woman home after electric wheelchair runs out of batteries
-
Now Playing: 180-pound Saint Bernard rescued from rooftop
-
Now Playing: Glitter sunscreen is our new summer go to
-
Now Playing: Bear and boy jump for joy
-
Now Playing: 4-year-old welcomes mom home at airport with hilarious sign
-
Now Playing: Music therapy program at hospital raises morale for hospital and staff
-
Now Playing: This stunning dad and daughter photo shoot gives us all the feels
-
Now Playing: How to flip over your flea-market finds
-
Now Playing: 'Please hide packages from husband': Amazon delivery guy goes the extra mile
-
Now Playing: How to build a French beauty regimen at home
-
Now Playing: 10 fictional dads that will forever have our hearts
-
Now Playing: Mother-daughter duo donated 16,000 books to students
-
Now Playing: Squirrel steals candy from Disney's Magic Kingdom
-
Now Playing: Tory Burch on the worst advice she has gotten