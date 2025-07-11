Hundreds of cats, dogs rescued amid deadly Texas floods with help from volunteers

Amid the heartbreak one week after the devastating floods in Central Texas, Linsey Davis reports on the animals saved and the Humane Society of North Texas volunteers who helped make it happen.

July 11, 2025

