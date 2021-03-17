Man recreates his favorite Dublin pubs, shuttered by pandemic, in Lego

An Irishman, denied access to the country's pubs by one of the world's strictest coronavirus lockdowns, has taken to creating versions he can access out of Lego.
1:52 | 03/17/21

