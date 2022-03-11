Matt Damon: ‘Some of the world's poorest people participate in their own solutions’

ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks to actor Matt Damon and Gary White, founders of the non-profit organization, Water.org, on solutions to end the world’s global water crisis.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live