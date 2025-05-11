Mother and son graduate college together

Brandi Fields and her son Kyle graduated from Texas Christian University together on Friday, just in time for Mother’s Day.

May 11, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live