Transcript for National anthem debate

And ABC news contributor Mike muse is joining me now to break down the National Anthem debate Mike. Good morning the mavericks haven't played the National Anthem at home games at all this season so why this decree from the NBA now. I think it's really interesting Diane that and that no one even noticed that the star spangled banner wasn't being played at the star spangled banner has the con sets up a functionary. Normalize stain that's kind and the background it only becomes an issue when it's made in his shoes I think that is. Very uninteresting and nobody even noticed until they journalists. Claiming it out. That it wasn't me noticed and so I think that the NBA. Mandating that their team's profile play that I threats of a manner is editing by. There is insane and I know for a mandate that the players how. To stand no war or are they can't. Do you some type of protest action. To take their stance on civil rights police were talented. So Mark Cuban says the team stuff claiming anthem out of respect for members who felt it doesn't fully represented. And that their voices were not being heard but protesting during the anthem taking a need for example. Has been a big issue in the NFL so do you expect. This kind of an impact to the NBA now that this has become an issue. I don't think it's gonna have the same pack as it did with the NFL I think that's a very interesting question actually acts that take it goes in new lines look. Both the ownership of the NFL vs the NBA. Goes to the dynamic of the players of the NFL vs NBA. And also to those of the fan base. The NFL verses of the NBA. NBA has always done that things over time that passed changes. Their language right near their owners and alarm clock the owner's right. The NFL there's always been in this this this this slavery of a language of like the owner there's always been this debate. And at the plantation worker right the black bodies. Being performed at an own wound you don't buy it by them ownership. And the ownership has never have seen army signals that that daycare about black. Issues and so that's always the dynamic. Even if you look at it at comic con mine in terms of how these bodies are displayed. Four to gates. Picked up or to be drafted. If you will. Looking at body and measure meant that cutting goal was back. You know to the auction block ride up. Let nobody standing right in looking at this disease you know you know couldn't pay stub your children and that but not for family purposes but to be an asset for product right. To attain that this field of cancer that dynamic and language has always been associated with the NFL. With the NBA they made that change are no longer clock owners. The commissioner has always been people pinned for the players who express how they feel. How LeBron James has taking a key leaders position and being unafraid to lean into it to his authenticity into his identity and he's hasn't been afraid to showcase that. I understand that supported the NBA as well as a WNBA two as well and so cutting and also those of the fan base. But the irony nine and after our that our that is being said that and that backdrop is Howard happening couture can eat against police brutality and then became this debate about. Blue eyes an actor in the military as a black people are not patriots right I think it's time that we stopped. Talking about it like he wasn't yeah. The trick is so yeah. I can go want to this is a very nuanced conversation it's a very new wants debate. That has much more meat that goes beyond just Mark Cuban that backdrop of the capital riots I don't really hear much of outrage about who lives. Cuban has asked he hopes the league respects player's wishes to I had taken near a fist in the air an express themselves the way they feel is right during the end them. And I'm want wondering how do you think this plays out and what kind of an impact do you think this whole discussion. Has on the overall conversation. I think the players will be able to express themselves. I'm pat. Happy that Mark Cuban has given them that that opportunity in the stands with them I'm an ally said. Tonight might be is always great to have you thank you.

