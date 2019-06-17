Now you can check out a dog for happy hour

More
The Humane Rescue Alliance's program lets volunteers check out a dog for a few hours instead of becoming a full-time foster.
0:55 | 06/17/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Now you can check out a dog for happy hour
We'll sit opportunities for our volunteers and confident we found out. Iran is the age the program's help. And the goal of the program is to reduce stress and children out of it isn't the your state caring about him. I. Ego could it's important because it allowed people inner city without an official my. And also it really reducing this past warm and jobs when there. Can be happy hour very manageable. Bite size thing to do these of those people who don't have time to do a short term we're. Long fostered this is a greatly heightened sense from a dog myself.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:55","description":"The Humane Rescue Alliance's program lets volunteers check out a dog for a few hours instead of becoming a full-time foster. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Lifestyle","id":"63771078","title":"Now you can check out a dog for happy hour ","url":"/Lifestyle/video/now-check-dog-happy-hour-63771078"}