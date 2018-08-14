-
Now Playing: Man received citation after he smashed a car window to rescue dogs in a hot car
-
Now Playing: You need these top tips to build the best back to school lunchbox for your kids
-
Now Playing: Boy reveals he's going to be a big brother on the same day he's adopted
-
Now Playing: This mom's back-to-school drop-off video left us in stitches because it's true
-
Now Playing: Hilarious photo shoot celebrates parents' empty nest
-
Now Playing: Police rescue cats and dogs from animal shelter as wildfire nears
-
Now Playing: Celery juice is the latest wellness trend: Is it one you should follow?
-
Now Playing: Couple devoted to Hurricane Irma relief efforts says 'I do' in donated dream wedding
-
Now Playing: How to make simple and cheap dorm room dinners
-
Now Playing: How to take your makeup from day to night in 5 minutes
-
Now Playing: Can dating apps help you land a new job?
-
Now Playing: This mom goes above and beyond to braid her daughters' hair
-
Now Playing: Back to school like a boss
-
Now Playing: Toddler with spina bifida warms hearts after showing his dog he can walk
-
Now Playing: Save big on refurbished electronics this school year
-
Now Playing: Moms' bathing suit design solves every parent's beach day debacle
-
Now Playing: Mom makes dress for daughter out of husband's shirt and she will do the same for you
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Deals and Steals: All about eyes
-
Now Playing: Tackling the back-to-school checklist
-
Now Playing: Converse, Hello Kitty collab will step up your shoe game