-
Now Playing: Disney royalty illustrated as career women proves girls can be a princess and a boss
-
Now Playing: 6 puppies rescued after being left in a sealed bin in an Arkansas dumpster
-
Now Playing: Rent a nap pod and catch a few zzz's in this new NYC hot spot
-
Now Playing: Max performs hit love song for couple's 1st dance song
-
Now Playing: How to throw the ultimate DIY wedding
-
Now Playing: Billboard chart-topping singer Max dishes on 'Lights Down Low'
-
Now Playing: High school athletic director surprised with NBA Finals tickets
-
Now Playing: DIY-loving couple says 'I do' live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: '60s-inspired lashes are back
-
Now Playing: 'So many bellies': Pediatric colleagues experience office baby boom
-
Now Playing: Eucalyptus is the latest wellness trend: How to use the spa secret in your home
-
Now Playing: Woman invites middle school teacher to Harvard graduation as requested on report card
-
Now Playing: What foods solely belong on the kids' menu?
-
Now Playing: Meet the couple who will receive the ultimate DIY wedding
-
Now Playing: DIY wedding: How to make your own rustic and romantic place cards
-
Now Playing: Serena Williams looks and plays like a superhero in Nike catsuit
-
Now Playing: DIY wedding: How to make the perfect summer bridal bouquet
-
Now Playing: How to make rustic party favors your guests will love
-
Now Playing: Makeup artist shares what ingredients to look for in drugstore products
-
Now Playing: Millenni-mama drama: Is Gen Y postponing parenthood for their own good?