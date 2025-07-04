Remembering the Real ‘Uncle Sam’ on Independence Day

Uncle Sam, long a symbol of the U.S. government, was inspired by a real person — Sam Wilson, a meatpacker from Troy, New York, born in 1766.

July 4, 2025

