Transcript for How small business owners are pivoting to save their companies during pandemic

Well this pandemic has created all sorts of challenges what do you do when you build tailgate games and there are no sporting events well you could it. That's exactly what our next guested joining us now of the co founders of standup stations in tossup events. Welcome Alex and Kelsey Carol thank you both for being with us and I know when this pandemic kids. And essentially shut down your business. What went through your minds. Yeah it was just a lot of fear you know we spent three years building toss up. You're putting her blood sweat tears and and we had two kids during that time period. And then and one day it just evaporated. Last a lot of uncertainty. Yap who've and then suddenly you come up with this and remarkable idea to pivot your business. Two sanitizing. Stations how did that come about. Well we knew and when events did eventually come back and they well that's safety equipment like his advertisers stations would be critical and so we. How can we use our people. Our vendors our relationships Q contribute something to these venues and so we came up with customizable and sanitize your stations that. Businesses brands did but their logo on the dispenser. And that's I didn't that's amazing to where you meet these sanitized sanitizing stations. Is he actually make a right here in Dallas Texas and as a mission for our old business operated on March 11. And that's been the most encouraging thing is that. We need you here in Dallas we're going to bring back all of our employees. Are able to hire more people are manufacturing facility. In just being able to bring jobs back it's been the most rewarding thing that we've done so far. And that is so awesome I want to hear how responsive companies have been how long does it take. To receive the station give me sense of how your business is going. Yeah they're responsive and it has been super confident I mean all people need to do is get a standard stations dot com fill out some information and ending just in about three business stands. We ship them out nationally actually doing three local delivery here Al Estes about. Small business owners that are getting ready to Rio men and reopens. Well I mean you went from being fearful and stressed out filled with anxiety to now. Killing it in this new space a what is your message. To all those people watching may have ideas they want to get started but there's their stock any words of positive any hope advice. Yeah we sat on the couch slots Netflix insults our rehearsals for a couple days lot of tears in I would say my messages. Get off the counts stand up. Get out and find a way to get your employees back work horror put one foot in front of the other. Be faithful every day and that's who needed and it's been it's just been so rewarding. Yes absolutely awesome to have something positive to focus on inside eat my ice is just. Look at look out in your community see if there's a neat to see how he continues what you have now what you know to contribute something aren't. While it's telling credible what other employees. Told jail. To. I mean they've been so grateful you know and I think. The employees BT and do this without the people that were working its only launch stand at stations dot com my operations director Denmark. Literally. We got so many orders if if you wasn't there you wouldn't be able to do anything I'm so of the thirteen people that are sitting in our office right now. They're gonna did CB. They are working their butts off to make this. And so happy to be doing so I'm sure Alex and Kelsey thank you both we really appreciate your story we hope it inspires so many people who are watching at home right now be well. Need any cute.

