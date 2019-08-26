Transcript for Spotlight on Black-owned all-natural products marketplace

And Abdi told you before are Ogg is is black business month we've been highlighting. Some really awesome people of color doing their thing well today we're checking out a company called. Black and green in all natural market plays with non toxic green products. By all black artisans chosen and cure rated. By black women health experts it's so awesome I want to bring in Sophia Thompson who's the publicist for. This marketplace and also Yana Janelle Scott as the director of operations hello ladies thanks for being with us today did this CEO. He again so you know the natural nontoxic beauty space is growing up but it. No wine has ever and created one where it's completely dedicated. Until black women so why do you guys think this space was important to create. So he doesn't want to create because how much personal care products affect who you are I'll. And a lot of times what doctor Christine balance sheet and our lack. Each used art that a lot of a condition that acting such as cans there. And another easy recurrent feelings or personal care products and sell create asking me you'd need are unarmed marquee race to see. Radio and T Kennedy La product will be well. Yet one thing I find so fascinating is when you look on the web site. You guys have a nontoxic. Alternative to almost. Every single item that people would use on and regular basis from. Sun screen to pads so how did how do you guys go about cure raiding all of this. Kristen way. Absolutely the case security products are. All products that she try if we're all credit she urged. Friends and she now Bennett. Wait nontoxic products. And products that don't include harm or chemicals. We're doing the best for our rights she retained earnings did you know about what she is pretty inner money and also what she clients are. As you mentioned everything in our maker household products. There are all clear accurate they're all non toxic they're all only harm. Yeah it's like sometimes you may find a product you like here and then you may go to another store for something else but here it is all. In one space I want to read something that you guys have on the cited says we never bring in John only joy. If it's not unsustainably made a plant based or cruelty free we don't put it in our home Ruth. On our Mellon then. Or otherwise allow it to clog. Our self care so what are some chemical that people should know to avoid completely even if they haven't come to this marketplace before. Sure absolutely. Recommend corset. Well for tell FC parent and on that and are now honestly. Who rule that yes. Being La where it's. Without the reading an actual term right. How so Allegheny. Call it Wrigley are constant currency and our community. Aren't worth anything pronouncing that you aren't your. You really. Can't let. Siegel at Linares. Rather than EBR Aaron because they are made. It was let me up from the clothes. Yeah I love that you guys say that because that's kind of like the same application for food too right leg and you can't pronounce something in the ingredients in their release shouldn't. Go into your body. Oh do you guys have favorite products what are some products best sellers are things that you use on a regular basis. All of beaten cliche right let's get on hammer. All of our products are GE. TV neck aren't you thank my. I 98 or order a I lack. Treat everything and that and I. I'll LD NE DI punished on the space. But another finger part editor art and who else and individuals may not know sometimes dryer sheets contain our harm. And the local. All. My question and future well they're. Seeing your you walk around you know. It all. Also. It. I'm. There is IP brain. The 8080. I don't use it sounds so excited he's tunes. A you or your parents. Are greedy and actually we're patents he leads. Yet this is great honestly I've switched over almost everything but deodorant had always been difficult because some work some don't some definitely gonna try this one. And I love that you mention black girls onscreen because some people killed think that we don't need Sutton street though about back. I don't. Yeah. Here ugly you're trying every Hart school or an uneasy back. So were any. So that doesn't parking spots yet so over how anyone acting managing ends yeah simple box. Anybody and I hear it actually aren't you know eating it's me. He created the parents asked the you which granted in particular. And before we go blacking green also has a podcast yes yes. So people can listen and that they can go to the website they can check you guys on instant Graham. It's still CN yon I want to thank you so much for being what's today at a really awesome awesome company. It may not. Yes for sure thank you guys.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.