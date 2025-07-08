Summer sales to shop now at Amazon, Walmart and more

Lifestyle contributor Lori Bergamotto rounds up some of the best deals to help you strategize your shopping game plan

July 8, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live