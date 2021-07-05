-
Now Playing: Giant knitting art helped mom overcome depression and grief
-
Now Playing: The Laundry Guy’s must-have cleaning items
-
Now Playing: Our favorite Archie Mountbatten-Windsor moments for his birthday
-
Now Playing: ‘GMA’ Deals and Steals with flower power
-
Now Playing: Twins score $24 million in college scholarships
-
Now Playing: Are you a cheug?
-
Now Playing: Try this creamy yogurt version of a classic alfredo
-
Now Playing: Dog saved from apartment complex fire in Texas
-
Now Playing: Newborns celebrate Nurses Week with cute ‘scrubs’ outfits
-
Now Playing: Michael Lewis: We’re at the ‘mercy of whoever happens to be in the White House’
-
Now Playing: 19-year-old who aged out of foster care system adopted by former caseworker
-
Now Playing: Turning NYC’s food scraps into gold
-
Now Playing: A $1 million dollar bottle of wine?
-
Now Playing: Playful bear cubs enjoy their snow day!
-
Now Playing: A stranded moose on an icy lake gets an assist from some concerned Canadians
-
Now Playing: Make a 30-minute sheet-pan Greek pita from chef Jason Goldstein
-
Now Playing: Etsy shares top picks for Mother's Day gift ideas
-
Now Playing: Olympic track and field gold medalist Allyson Felix celebrates her mom