Teaching kids about standing up for themselves

Author Luvvie Ajayi Jones joins ABC News live to discuss how her personal life experiences inspired the writing of “Little Troublemaker Defends Her Name.”

May 10, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live