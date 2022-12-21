Teen crochet prodigy on his obligation ‘to help make the world a better place’

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke with crochet prodigy Jonah Larson about how he's using his creations to try to bring the world together one stitch at a time.

December 21, 2022

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live