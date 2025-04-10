TikTalk: 'King of Sandwiches' @owen.han discusses debut cookbook, 'Stacked'

ABC News’ Phil Lipof spoke with TikTok sensation and "King of Sandwiches" Owen Han as he takes his recipes from the screen to the page with his cookbook, "Stacked: The Art of the Perfect Sandwich."

April 10, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live