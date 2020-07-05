Transcript for Tips for parents on remote schooling

Every year parents and teachers work to navigate what we call the summer slump but now they're experiencing an unprecedented issue the cove its slump. Here to talk about ways for parents and teachers to overcome that is education researcher and professor of psychology. Doctor Kathy Hirsh passing. Thanks for being with us and we should give you credit you coined the term covad slump explain Fresno specifically that is. Savient thanks for inviting me up come Sunday to say is patterned after ideal summer slump or summer sly old. Where we know that every child loses a little something academically. Over the summer months. Because when they're not in school they're not getting that textbook knowledge than not getting the teachers help in learning those equations. That makes sense and I think a lot of parents out there are seeing it they're feeling like they're kids are falling behind potentially what are some tips for parents. Obvious there is a silver lining when we see now learning. Is not a kind of learning that you do any tax luck and a kind of learning that you can test and attacks. When you look at what corporations are looking for an profile of a graduate they tell us. That they want a sweet skills that have become very important so review all of the evidence will years ago. The verdict telling cough and I wrote a book called becoming brilliant. Where we suggest that succeeds. Let me show you how the six c.s are operating in your house right now. Collaboration. Every time our kids learn how to navigate with their siblings to get on that computer and they're practicing collaboration. Communication. Better at listening. Not just speaking. And a right eating. And when they do this them learning how to communicate much better. In our home that usually turns into the three year old giving us the really best arguments he has for why we need to have pizza. Yet again for another night. Contents important. It's a mask it's a social studies it's the science. And gosh knows we need to. Still learning to learn skills like get attention and cleaning in memory. And boy if you can hold your attention to that's com with all the stone on the background you're doing learning to learn skills. Critical thinking. Really substitute. In that recipe to still makes a banana and drink come out. Creative innovation. The other day my granddaughter. Five year old Ellie. Watch frozen to put icing the 97 time. And instead of putting in line yet again. I said well what would frozen ice cream look like. Can we make this script by god she didn't and then she asked me if we could write another book together which we did it. Not a great book but what a and finally confidence. Confidence involves the great taste to it. Try again at least some of those worksheets done but I know parents it's becoming impossible. To do it all and so. To say they can't do it right now look renounce my kids are getting the six seats. I love how you just gave us parents all those beautiful tips with a big smile of a smile on your face all this positive becoming out of you I feel like that just gave us all some confidence doctor capital worth ethic fact that they Tokyo. Unit.

