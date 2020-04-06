YouTube executive partners with Audi to deliver over 10,000 meals amid coronavirus

Derek Blasberg, YouTube’s head of fashion, discusses his volunteer work with Citymeals on Wheels and the partnership with Audi to deliver over 10,000 meals to the elderly in New York City.
3:09 | 06/04/20

