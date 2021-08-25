Delta Air Lines will make unvaccinated employees pay charge

Delta Air Lines won't force employees to get vaccinated, but it's going to make unvaccinated workers pay a $200 monthly charge

August 25, 2021, 2:14 PM
3 min read

Delta Air Lines will charge employees on the company health plan $200 a month if they fail to get vaccinated against COVID-19, a policy the airline's top executive says is necessary because the average hospital stay for the virus costs the airline $50,000.

CEO Ed Bastian said that all employees who have been hospitalized for the virus in recent weeks were not fully vaccinated.

The airline said Wednesday that it also will stop extending pay protection to unvaccinated workers who contract COVID-19 on Sept. 30, and will require unvaccinated workers to be tested weekly beginning Sept. 12, although Delta will cover the cost. They will have to wear masks in all indoor company settings.

Delta stopped short of matching United Airlines, which will require employees to be vaccinated starting Sept. 27 or face termination. However, the $200 monthly surcharge, which starts in November, may have the same effect.

“This surcharge will be necessary to address the financial risk the decision to not vaccinate is creating for our company," Bastian said in a memo to employees.

Bastian said that 75% of Delta employees are vaccinated, up from 72% in mid-July. He said the aggressiveness of the leading strain of the virus “means we need to get many more of our people vaccinated, and as close to 100% as possible.”

The Delta CEO referred to the COVID-19 mutation that originated in India by by its medical name, B.1.617.2, rather than the more common term, the delta variant.

New reported cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. now top 150,000 a day, the highest level since late January, although the rate of increase has slowed. Southwest, Spirit and Frontier have blamed the virus for a slowdown in customers booking flights, and U.S. air travel remains down more than 20% from pre-pandemic 2019.

Delta and United already require new hires to be vaccinated. Other major U.S. airlines, including American and Southwest, say they are encouraging employees to get vaccinated but have not required it.

Delta’s requirement for weekly testing of unvaccinated employees will start Sept. 12, and the requirement that the unvaccinated wear masks indoors takes effect immediately.

A growing number of companies including Chevron Corp. and drugstore chain CVS announced they will require workers to get vaccinated after this week's decision by the Food and Drug Administration to give full approval instead of just emergency-use permission to the Pfizer vaccine.

The FDA's move could boost the U.S. vaccination rate, which fell from 3.4 million shots a day in April to about 500,000 a day in July. It has since climbed to about 850,000 a day as concern grows about a rising number of new infections caused by the delta variant.

———

David Koenig can be reached at www.twitter.com/airlinewriter

Top Stories

Detective sues Sig Sauer after she says her holstered P320 handgun nearly killed her

Aug 24, 1:52 PM

Afghanistan updates: World Bank freezes aid after Taliban takeover

25 minutes ago

J&J vaccine booster shot raises antibody levels 9-fold, company says

Aug 25, 6:45 AM

After hospital CEO's tragic death, hundreds get vaccinated in his honor

Aug 25, 5:02 AM

On Location: August 25, 2021

1 hour ago

Top Stories

Detective sues Sig Sauer after she says holstered P320 pistol seriously wounded her

4 hours ago

Detective sues Sig Sauer after she says her holstered P320 handgun nearly killed her

Aug 24, 1:52 PM

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine gets full approval by FDA

Aug 24, 10:38 AM

Biden sticks by Aug. 31 Afghanistan withdrawal deadline

3 hours ago

Johnson & Johnson says booster shot increases protection against COVID-19

3 hours ago

Top Stories

Detective sues Sig Sauer after she says holstered P320 pistol seriously wounded her

4 hours ago

Detective sues Sig Sauer after she says her holstered P320 handgun nearly killed her

Aug 24, 1:52 PM

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine gets full approval by FDA

Aug 24, 10:38 AM

Biden sticks by Aug. 31 Afghanistan withdrawal deadline

3 hours ago

Rescue search continues after catastrophic flooding in Tennessee

Aug 24, 7:29 AM

Top Stories

Detective sues Sig Sauer after she says holstered P320 pistol seriously wounded her

4 hours ago

Detective sues Sig Sauer after she says her holstered P320 handgun nearly killed her

Aug 24, 1:52 PM

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine gets full approval by FDA

Aug 24, 10:38 AM

Rescue search continues after catastrophic flooding in Tennessee

Aug 24, 7:29 AM

Possible case of 'Havana syndrome' in Vietnam delays Vice President Harris' visit

Aug 24, 4:38 PM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events