Man arrested at Buckingham Palace with stun gun

Interested in Royal Family? Add Royal Family as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Royal Family news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

London police say a man has been arrested at the visitors' entrance to Buckingham Palace carrying a firearm.

Police said Sunday a 38-year-old was arrested on suspicion of carrying a stun gun. He is being questioned at a London police station. The man hasn't been identified or charged.

The suspect was detained by Buckingham Palace security staff and handed over to police.

A limited part of the palace is open to public tours.