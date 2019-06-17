Mastercard to allow transgender people to use chosen name

  • ByThe Associated Press
NEW YORK — Jun 17, 2019, 12:17 PM ET
FILE - In this Feb. 20, 2019, file photo photo shows a logo for Mastercard on credit cards in Zelienople, Pa. Mastercard will allow transgender people to use their chosen names on credit cards in an effort to combat potential discrimination at the caPlayThe Associated Press
WATCH Sen. Tammy Baldwin on advancement of LGBTQ rights, says 'visibility' replaces 'myths'

Mastercard will allow transgender people to use their chosen names on credit cards in an effort to combat discrimination at the cash register.

Interested in LGBTQ?

Add LGBTQ as an interest to stay up to date on the latest LGBTQ news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
LGBTQ
Add Interest

That means that the name on the credit card owned by a transgender person could be different than that found on their birth certificate or driver's license.

It is up to the banks that issue the cards to actually implement the change and on Monday, Mastercard called on those banks to do so.