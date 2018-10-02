Melania Trump, on Africa tour, visits baby clinic in Ghana

Interested in Melania Trump? Add Melania Trump as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Melania Trump news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

U.S. first lady Melania Trump is meeting over tea with Ghana's first lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo.

Mrs. Trump arrived in the West African nation on Tuesday to open her first extended solo international tour. It's also her first visit to Africa.

A spokeswoman for Mrs. Trump says the first ladies exchanged gifts: a White House tray in a signed leather case for Akufo-Addo and Kente cloth and artifacts for Mrs. Trump.

The first ladies are meeting privately at Ghana's presidential palace, Jubilee House.

Mrs. Trump is on a five-day tour with planned stops in Malawi, Kenya and Egypt.

Earlier Tuesday she visited a baby clinic in Ghana to highlight her interest in child welfare. She toured wings of the hospital and distributed gifts of teddy bears wrapped in baby blankets.