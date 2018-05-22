What's new at theme parks: Wonder Woman coaster, Pixar Pier

Orlando, Florida, doesn't have a lock on theme park news this summer.

Sure, Toy Story Land at Disney World and a new "Fast & Furious" attraction at Universal Orlando will be getting attention. But there are lots of other exciting openings around the country.

Fans of Wonder Woman can ride the first coaster named for her, Wonder Woman Golden Lasso Coaster, at Six Flags Fiesta Texas in San Antonio.

Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California, plans a June 23 opening for Pixar Pier.

The Time Traveler ride at Silver Dollar City in Branson, Missouri, is a massive spinning coaster.

Meanwhile at Universal Hollywood it's the final season for the "Jurassic Park" ride. It closes Sept. 3 to make way for construction of a new Jurassic World Ride next year.