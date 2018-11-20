Cecilia Vega is an Emmy award-winning ABC News anchor and the network’s Senior White House Correspondent. Her work can be seen on "Good Morning America," “World News Tonight with David Muir,” "Nightline" and "20/20."

During the 2016 presidential race, Cecilia led ABC’s coverage of Hillary Clinton’s campaign. She also covered Senator Bernie Sanders’ presidential bid, spending more than 500 days on the campaign trail, logging more than 239,000 miles—all while anchoring the Saturday edition of “World News Tonight.”

In her coverage of President Trump, Cecilia has made a name for herself pressing the administration on everything from Russia to immigration. Her exchanges with press secretaries Sean Spicer and Sarah Sanders and the president himself have led to some of the most defining moments of the administration.

Since joining ABC News in 2011 as a correspondent based in Los Angeles, Cecilia’s assignments have taken her around the world, from London for the Olympics, to Rome for the selection of a new pope and inside Japan’s radioactive Fukushima nuclear plant - twice.

Cecilia reported on the election and inauguration of President Barack Obama. She interviewed everyone from Mexico’s President Enrique Peña Nieto to Sylvester Stallone. She has been to the bottom of the Arctic in a submarine, petted whales in the Sea of Cortez and even got to dance Gangnam Style with Psy.

Before joining ABC News, Cecilia was an Emmy-winning reporter for ABC's KGO-TV in San Francisco. And prior to transitioning to broadcast news, Cecilia made her mark as an award-winning print reporter, most recently at The San Francisco Chronicle.

Cecilia is a San Francisco Bay Area native. She and her husband, Ricardo, live in Washington.