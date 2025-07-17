The 1995 disappearance of a TV anchor, now the focus of an ABC News Studios series

Three decades after 27-year-old Jodi Huisentruit vanished from her Iowa apartment, “Her Last Broadcast: The Abduction of Jodi Huisentruit” follows investigators as they chase down new leads.

July 17, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live