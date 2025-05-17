1st week of Diddy trial ends with emotional testimony, explosive pictures

Cassie Ventura ended her testimony while Dawn Richard of “Danity Kane” said Combs hit Cassie over the head and then beat her on the ground, which he denies.

May 17, 2025

