2 Israeli embassy staff members killed in Washington, DC shooting

Two Israeli embassy staff members were killed in a shooting outside of an event at the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C.

May 22, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live