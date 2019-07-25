Transcript for 22-year-old classmate charged in murder of Ole Miss student

Reporter: She was the girl with the bright smile and even brighter future. This newly released surveillance video may have captured the last images of her alive. A college student from St. Louis has been found dead in Reporter: The 21 year old college student was found in the remote Mississippi woods. Her autopsy revealing she died of multiple gunshot wounds. Foul play is involved. Reporter: But how she ended up in those woods 30 miles away remained a mystery until police arrested this man. It turns out he was ally's classmate at old miss, seen by her side in this photo in a social media post. Possibly armed. Reporter: Police in Tennessee track him down at this gas station in Memphis. 23, male. Reporter: Tonight the mystery surrounding one woman's horrific murder. It is the summer before her senior year, and Alexandria is taking courses at the university of Mississippi. Known around the country warmly as ole miss in oxford. It's an arts town known for color and flavor, a local melting pot. Reporter: This is the land of football. And six for ole miss. Reporter: Tailgates and Friday night lights. 21 year old ally was last seen inside a local bar in the town scare. You can see here walking down the street and looking at her phone. Police say eventually getting into a ride share. She did not go into the bar. She left and went home. That's where the puzzle is still waiting to be pieced together. Reporter: Police say after ally returned home at around midnight she left again a short time later. The next morning, her body was found near a popular lake in Mississippi, about 30 miles away from the ole miss campus by a deputy on routine patrol. This is the spot, the very remote spot where the deputy found her body, off this curvy dirt road that goes toward a fishing post there, and you see how remote this is and the crime tape near the scene, thick woods, and it gives you a sense of the area investigators had been working in as they try to piece together how ally was killed. It's not a place where kids hang out. They go and have weekend parties but that area is not normally known for gatherings or parties. When you find any kid is found there it would raise questions. Reporter: Ally's father confirmed the news of his daughter's death on Facebook, posting Saturday afternoon we were visited by police who communicated to us that our beautiful dear Alexandria was the victim of a homicide. Authorities launched a multi-agency manhunt for the suspect. Gas station, Lafayette county. Murder investigation. Pinging the suspect's phone. Male white in a Ford F-150, black, possibly armed. 23, male white in custody over here. Reporter: On Monday they get their suspect, Brandon. These new images capture a dramatic take down in a Tennessee gas station, Memphis police with their guns drawn, spotting the suspect in an ole miss baseball shirt, taking him into custody. He is being held in our jail without bond. Reporter: Still authorities are being tight-lipped on the details of the crime. Is there anything else you want to say that you think is important? Not at this time. Law enforcement and prosecutors don't talk to the public. They're trying to play out some leads in the case that they believe talking about them publicly could jeopardy jeopardyize the I have never once had a bad conversation, never once felt threatened, never once, you know, thought he was capable of that. Reporter: The suspect making a court appearance Tuesday in an Orange jumpsuit and shackles. His father, a doctor, a Texas physician is seen here leaving the Lafayette, Mississippi jail after visiting his son. In a statement to ABC affiliate WFAA, the doctor saying I've spoken to Brandon, I ask that everyone give him the benefit of the doubt that he is innocent. Any homicide case, the first thing you look for is any sort of connection or relationship between the victim and the suspect. Were they ever a couple? Did they ever date? Were they in class together? These are all things law enforcement will look for. If that is there, then that gives the law enforcement even more to look for, to build their evidence against the suspect. Reporter: Ally's friends meanwhile are remembering her for her warm personality. She was one of the most positive, radiant people I've ever met. I'm going to miss the fact that she was always there for me if I needed to talk to her. Reporter: Those closest to her still stunned they won't be seeing their friend again. Everyone misses her, like you wouldn't believe. I just wish she was back. Reporter: In a statement, the university of Mississippi offering its condolences. We extend our deepest sympathy to her family, friends and Jake Thompson is a reporter for the oxford eagle newspaper here in town. I was covering high school sports, now I'm trying to run around and cover a high-profile murder investigation. For me it's jarring personally and professionally. Reporter: On campus, showing us the impact of a life lost. This is sorority row. One of them has the black ribbons in front of it. In remembrance of ally, their fallen sorority sister. That's the hardest part, the sorority house. You spent your non-class hours in there with each other sharing your lives and stories and best friends, gossiping, all sorts of stuff that you would do with your friends. When they come back, that's going to be a tough day. Reporter: And I can't help but think, you know, ally spent four years at this school. She was a senior. Yeah, this was going to be the start of her senior semester next month and was set to wrap up in spring, graduate and move on with the rest of her life. Unfortunately, now that doesn't get to happen. Reporter: For "Nightline," I'm Marcus Moore in oxford, Mississippi. Brandon thesefeld remains in jail awaiting a bond hearing.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.