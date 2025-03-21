45 years of 'Nightline'

ABC News’ award-winning late-night program “Nightline” marks its 45th anniversary with a special broadcast. The anniversary episode will air on Monday, March 24, late-night on ABC.

March 21, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live