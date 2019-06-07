Transcript for 7.1 magnitude earthquake strikes Southern California

Good evening I'm Byron Pitts there is breaking news to report a seven point one magnitude earthquake striking Southern California. Just after AP in West Coast time to look latest quake coming just today after a six point four strike yesterday. This quick with senator close to where the one hit yesterday in a rich pressed. Authorities are saying this one was felt as Far East as Las Vegas and down to Mexico. Video just coming in from them arango casino near Los Angeles lights swinging erratically in diners shouting. Residents on the fifteenth floor of a home in San Pedro capturing the moment and Las Vegas the NBA summer league games stopped play. US Geological Survey size apologist Lucy Jones has this update. So all growing. Ruptured at peace in the first earthquake rupture that it or 5 point 4 this morning and we're rupturing morning. Once again there's been another earthquake in Southern California tonight this 17 point one. Authorities say they're against minor damage police state Sunni GMA tomorrow morning for the latest on this breaking news story again. Another earthquake in Southern California. For all of us at Nightline thanks for the company good night.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.