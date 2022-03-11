A 96-year-old Holocaust survivor killed last week during Russian attacks in Ukraine

Boris Romantscheko survived four concentration camps during World War II, only to be killed in his apartment during a Russian attack. Nearly 10,000 reported Holocaust survivors live in Ukraine.

