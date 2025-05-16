Actor Tom Francis: Stopping traffic in Broadway’s 'Sunset Boulevard' musical

Fresh off his Tony nod, 25-year-old actor and performer Tom Francis sat down with Gio Benitez on ABC to share insights on "Sunset Boulevard" and working with Nicole Scherzinger.

May 16, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live