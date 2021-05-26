Transcript for Advocates say police reform must come on the federal level: Part 2

Learn more at voting.nyc! Cops handing out flowers. Former inmates acting as mentors in their own neighborhood. This community approach seems to be working in Newark, new Jersey. This is incredible, man. In Newark, we're actually seeing crime reduced, and we're also seeing arrests reduced. So we have proven there's no causal relationship between the rise in crime and the number of arrests that you have. This idea that you have to overpolice is not necessary anymore. Reporter: Still, the mayor is not satisfied yet. What kind of grade would you give your police department, and how do you see them now? I'd give them at least a b-minus in terms of being from where we completely -- a complete failure to the present day, definitely. We have a lot of work to, do but we're far away from where we were. Reporter: Police reform doesn't always mean more justice. The facts are more than 1,000 people have been killed by the police in the year since George Floyd's murder. Even despite more than 100 new reform laws. It may be true that the law cannot change the heart, but it can restrain the heartless. Reporter: One of the boldest pieces of federal legislation yet, the George Floyd justice in policing act. The act would ban no-knock warrants, chokeholds, prohibit racial and religious profiling, end the legal protection for police that makes it difficult for them to be sued for misconduct. As fill loan us in Floyd has said, our family's blood is on this legislation. And so we want to make sure that it's meaningful legislation. We have 18,000 police departments in the united States. 18,000 ways of policing. That needs to be modernized, professionalized. There needs to be accountability. There needs to be transparency. And there needs to be accreditation. There has to be a way that police feel that they will be held accountable if they violate individuals' civil rights. Reporter: But federal police reforms is notoriously hard to enact. The country has given us the opportunity to lead. Bipartisanship is everything. If we want to get the bill on president Biden's disk, the only way to do that is it to be a bipartisan bill in the senate. Reporter: But federal reforms have stalled. Floyd's family on this grim anniversary meeting with president Biden and lawmakers. We need to be working together to make sure that people do not live in fear in America. Reporter: Meanwhile in Minnesota, George Floyd's sister, Bridget, disappointed that one year later, the act still hasn't passed. Biden has broke a promise. We need that bill passed! We can't afford to wait. We can't be told that a little bit should be enough for now. We can't be told that a bill that won't prevent the death of my brother or my daughter at the hands of police is enough. Reporter: Activist and attorney Gina clayton-johnson thinks the George Floyd justice in policing act would not have prevented his death anyway, because it provides more funding for police. The historic origins of policing are rooted in slavery. And slave catching. So many facets of our criminal legal system are echoes of a very, very racist past. Reporter: She says as a result, policing cannot be reformed, only uprooted. Since Ferguson, we have been hard at work as a country to reform our policing. What's needed is something that's more systemic and that deals with the root causes of why we are in these situations in the first place. Reporter: Her solution, the breathe act, a federal bill presented to congress last year. It's a radical proposal that seeks to take money out of law enforcement and federal prisons and invest it instead in the community. Education, housing, health care. Over 90% of the breathe act is investments. It invests in the things that we know keep communities safe. Reporter: Her answer for creating lasting change not unlike Newark's. Strengthening the ties that bind us together. What plagues America didn't start with police, nor can it end there. We carry an incredibly shameful history with us in the United States. But we also carry the legacy of fighting. The torch is being passed to every single one of us to do our part.

