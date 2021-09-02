Transcript for What we know ahead of Trump's second impeachment

It's been nearly three weeks since president trump boarded air one and left the white house for the last time. This week, the senate launches it's history-making second impeachment trial, accused of inciting an insurrection after his supporters violently stormed the capitol January 6th. We'll be having the trial in the very same chamber a violent stormed a month ago. Despite six dead and more than a hundred injured, house impeachment manager and prosecutors lean on he videos like these that day to show trump bears unmistakable responsibility for the madness that unfolded. If you don't fight like hell you're not going to have a country any more. They're going to try and tell a story and it's not just going to be about January 6th. I think they're going to start from even before the election, when the president sort of warmed people up to the possibility of fraud, et cetera, and it increasingly becomes more aggressive as time goes on. In a brief file today, the former president's defense team says his talk was political speech, protected by the first amendment and of the over 10,000 words spoken Mr. Trump used the word fight a little more than a handful of time and calling the trial an act of political a recent poll found a narrow majority of Americans support convicting the former president and barring him from holding federal office again. Trump has denied allegations through his lawyers and called the impeachment trial unconstitutional. . 45 Republican senators sided with Mr. Trump calling the style unconstitutional because he's no longer in office. Senate voted to dismiss the trial but they lost. The notion this entire proceeding is unconstitutional is a long shot, it's not frivolouselous but in a court of law will be likely a losing argument. In recent weeks calling it counter productive like Marco Rubio. It's like throwing gas on a The Republican party is having an internal struggle in their party because they're look ago the 70 million plus people who voted for former president trump and they know in order to win back the house, in order to win back the senate they're going to need that base. Yet there's a small but growing number of Republican lawmakers who are arguing that their party needs to be done with trump once and for all. Like center Ben sass on "Meet the press". Politics season about the weird worship of one dude. And Liz Cheney distancing herself. That person doesn't have a role as a leader of our party going forward. Trump lawyers plan to argue when trump used the word fight in the speech on January 6th. If you don't fight like hell you don't have a country. He meant it figure active. You can argue that others used language like fight like hell and what they meant is fight in the courts, fight in the political arena, et cetera, that fight doesn't necessarily mean violence and that's true. And that's why it's going to be so important for the house managers to present that that was just one piece of the story. And that you're sitting at the capitol and telling people that their election was stolen from them and then using the words fight like hell. Now it becomes a -- a much more potentially inflammatory comment than looking at it in a vacuum. Prosecutors will be laying out their case to their colleagues in the senate who are serving as a jury many of whom who witnessed the events of January 6th firsthand. Knock knock, we're here. I was reporting live outside the capitol on January 6th, watching, witnessing firsthand when violent mobs stormed the buildings from all sides. It was absolute chaos. In this video the mob is roaming the halls searching for party leaders. Where the Are they? Some on the video Saturday say they . Some are saying they were there on the president's order. We are listening to trump. Few trump supporters told us they felt they were following the president's lead. Nearly 200 have been charged including the qanon shaman who's lawyer argues trump incited the violence. He walked down constitution avenue and entered the capitol he was there at the invitation and request of our president. Of the 182 accused rioters facing federal charges for the their involvement at the capitol, ABC identified more than a dozen who said they were doing what president trump wanted them to do. Jenna Ryan of Texas said exactly that. I thought I was following my president. I thought I was following what we were called to do. How do president trump's lawyers get around the videos and statements of the rioters impolitic -- impolitic indicating inspiring them. I think they're going to want to distance themselves as much as possible for those who committed violence. There's bitter division on the views of the impeachment but one thing they agree on. That's the need for a quick and speedy trial. Democrats want to get it over with quickly so the can start moving forward with president Biden's agenda. Then you have Republicans trying to focus on the future. Both sides can only do that after they close this chapter.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.