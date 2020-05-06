Transcript for Ahmaud Arbery had been hit by a truck, called racial slur before death

Byron Pitts. It's been three and a half months since ahmaud arbery was chased down by white men while out for a jog. And now new details are add together pain. According to the lead investigator, the man who shot him, stood over him issuing a racial slur. Before police arrival while Mr. Arbery was on the ground that he heard Travis Michael make a statement. . The courtroom left in stunned silence at the probable cause hearing today for the father and son accused of killing arbery. Gregory and Travis Mcmichael. Federal prosecutors introducing a possible new motive. Racism. Have you seen any other evidence that he has used that horrible n-word anywhere else? Yes, many times. One particular one that comes to mind is he loved his job and was out on a boat and there weren't any n-words anywhere. Prosecutors say he was hunted down by the mcmichaels and their neighbor. Brian was recording. Travis Mcmichael shot and killed arbery. All three claimed they were trying to make a citizens arrest, saying they believed arbery was responsible for several break-ins in this Georgia neighborhood. But today's hearing told a different story. The new information paints a broad picture of how long this chase occurred. They claim arbery tried to run for his life and was trapped in between the truck and Bryant's. Did he make any admission that his vehicle had any contact with the deceased victim? Yes, he indicated at one point his vehicle had contact with the victim. The three have not yet entered a plea. They urge people not to rush to judgment. The attorney for William Roddy Bryant. We asked court to dismiss the charges. The arbery family lawyer broke down in tears outside the court. People were sobbing silently to themselves. It's very difficult to hear, And arbery's mother, Wanda cooper walked out of the courtroom. Her grief bone deep and familiar to too many black parents around the country. Ahmaud was kind. Ahmaud loved, and he also was loved by many. Arbery played football, attended south Georgia technical college and worked at his father's landscaping and car wash business. He left his mother's home outside Brunswick, Georgia for a daily jog, eventually running through a mostly-white neighborhood a few miles away. That's when the mcmichaels and Bryant began to chase him. . The cell phone video taken by Bryant shows arbery running, then you see him struggling with Travis Mcmichael, who was armed with a shotgun. Arbery was not armed. By the time police arrived, the 25-year-old was dead in the street, shot three times, twice in the chest. 64-year-old Gregory Mcmichael used to work in county law enforcement, first as a police officer and then investigator for the local district attorney's office. Local police did not make any arrests for two months until the video leaked to the public in may. It immediately ignited a firestorm across the country. No justice, no peace! And on social media, across racial and party lines. Major developments tonight in that case igniting national outrage. A young, unarmed black man, shot and killed. Culminating in arrest and murder charges, 74 days after he was killed. As George Floyd was memorialized in Minneapolis and mass protests continued around the nation, ahmaud arbery's family hopes for change. Justice looks like at this point, a change. Not just locally, but nationally. I have grand sons that will eventually grow up to be men. And they will have to be protected as well. We need to make sure that authorities that are put in place to protect and serve do what they're put in place to do, protect and serve. Until then, more grieving. On Tuesday, they will stand beside the Floyd family at the funeral in Houston, sharing in their sorrow. I have someone to go through this fight together with. Very heartbreaking to see the way his life was ended, very, very heartbreaking. What we have learned through this suffering is showing up and supporting each other, it's a link we never wanted to have. And tonight, sending a message to everyone chanting her son's name all over the country. The words I have are thank you, thank you for standing with us. Thank you for all the support. Thank you.

