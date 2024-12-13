Alexander twins make 1st court appearance on sexual battery charges

The real estate tycoons Oren and Tal, along with their brother Alon, were arrested in Miami by FBI agents and Florida police. At the same time, sex trafficking charges were filed in New York.

December 13, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live