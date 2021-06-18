America Strong: Seattle couple opens up rental home to Afghan refugees

Like many Americans across the country, Jesse Robins and Thuy Do stepped up to help Afghan refugees resettle in a new home and culture after escaping their now Taliban-controlled homeland.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live