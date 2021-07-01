Transcript for Amid siege of US Capitol, Biden addressed the nation: Part 7

As the capitol was erupting in chaos today, there was another historic moment. The shift in power in Washington, Democrats projected to win the high-stakes runoffs in Georgia and take control of the U.S. Senate. As the unimaginable images from d.c.roiled on, it was easy to bypass the history that rose out of the deep south. I am going to the senate to work for all of Georgia. I'll be for you in the U.S. Senate. I will serve all the people of the state. Reporter: Jon ossoff and reverend Raphael Warnock clinching the senate for the Democrats with their projected wins in Georgia. The first-time politicians overcoming difficult odds to defeat incumbent senator Kelly Loeffler and David perdue, neither conceded yet. We have a path to victory and we're staying on it. Reporter: The victory a moment of resurrection for documentary filmmaker ossoff, who ran for congress in 2017 and lost. But Warnock's projected win makes him Georgia's first black U.S. Senator, and only the 11th black person ever elected to the senate. For the pastor of ebenezer Baptist church, one of the most historic churches in America this win so much bigger than one man. A mother who as a teenager growing up in wake cross, Georgia, used to pick somebody else's cotton. But the other day, because this is a America, the 82-year-old hands that used to pick somebody else's cotton went to the polls and picked her youngest son to be a United States senator. Reporter: Warnock's win immediately inspiring younger generations of black men like 24-year-old Julius Thomas. We proved that black voters are no longer sitting on the sidelines. We are in the game. This completely, completely, completely planted a seed of belief, hope, and faith all together to let us know that we are part of this country and part of this nation. Reporter: The upsets now make Democrats the majority, giving them control of the senate, the house, and the white house. A major boon for the incoming biden/harris administration. And as the president continues to falsely claim Georgia was stolen from him, julululs Thomas thinks it's important that the country finally move forward. The beauty of the united States of America is the diversity. Not just in race but in thought as well. So I think it's very important that Democrats and Republicans continue to listen to each other, respect each other's values, and see if there is a way to move forward. Reporter: Like many of our American ideals, unity can be elusive. Perhaps more essential now than ever before. A new chapter in American history. Juju, we have a jewish man and a black man, two U.S. Senators, in what was the old south. Absolutely. As a jewish-american and African-American, we have a lot of history to reflect on. And who better to reflect on history than you, my friend Byron? You asked L.Z. About his reaction to the confederate flag being waved by the agitator in the capitol. I'm curious what your thoughts were. It was sad. Congressman Elijah Cummings from Baltimore said a couple of years ago, we are better than this. America gave its verdict on the confederate flag. A poll came out and said most Americans consider that a symbol of racism. You and I are both the cup is half full people. I want to believe potentially today might have been our generation's Edmund Pettus moment, that today may have been a bridge over the political divide for people. Absolutely. I had a moment where one of my sons called me and said, what do you think, mom? And I said, this is not okay, this is not America, and hopefully democracy will but I have to say, that is

