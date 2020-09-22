Transcript for Artist Ange Hillz paints portrait of Breonna Taylor: Part 2

We are here, on a Houston street emblazened with the words black towns matter. So when you hold it, it will just feel, like, like this. You see what I mean? This artist is getting ready to memorialize a young victim of police violence. You are trying to make a perfect circle. He is a painter, the act of making art as important as the artists. I feel like if you have a gift, a gift that can change the world, you should just broadcast it. I'm not painting still, I'm painting with different methods of painting to create attention from the audience. Today, his subject is breonna Taylor, the 26-year-old emt who was killed by police in Louisville, Kentucky. I hope breonna Taylor family could find justice, that's what I'm hoping for. Hill has become a creative force in the black lives matter movement. The best way to change this is to keep painting what is happening in this society. A master in the art of speed painting, hills has immortalized many in the black community. Nipsey hustle, Chadwick Boseman. And Aretha Franklin. But after George Floyd was killed, and ignited protests, his work took on a new urgency, using a paint brush as a megaphone for reform. He grew up in Rwanda, and now he calls Houston home. I have been here for over ten years. That makes me a Houstonian I feel like, that's the connection I have. Houston is also where George employed was raised in a public housing project in the predominantly black third ward. Floyd's funeral took place in his hometown. His life mattered, all of our lives matter. Black lives matter. His death will not be in vein, what is his name? George Floyd. The family asked hills to paint Floyd's portrait at the service. I'm glad the family gave me an opportunity to be part of the historical moment. That was something that needed to be shown to the world, so we can find change in what is happening in America. Three months after Floyd's funeral, hills is still using his art to help fightin justice. If we don't keep painting and show casing what is happening, there will be no change. We engage the artist to engage the moment of racial reckoning. Everyone wants change. Everyone wants peace. That's the reason why we paint, that's why we have black lives matter painted all over the street right now. You know, we are just trying to show case that you know we all are one, we should unite, we should love each other. You know, minimize hate. This portrait of breonna Taylor which hills intends to donate is a message of hope and The reason I created it using different panels is we have all the different races and that I wanted to showcase that everyone wants to, you can either be, black, white, Asian, hispanic. We all want to unite. And look for justice for breonna Taylor. She was a spark of light. To know her is to love her. She has always been full of life and she has always been strong and just powerful. That strength, now expressed in the portrait. I hope they find justice and I hope they find peace. I know what happens to their daughter it's so painful. Sending a message loud enough for the world to hear.

