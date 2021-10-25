Attention turns to Prince Andrew following the verdict delivered to Ghislaine Maxwell

Jeffrey Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre alleges that Epstein and Maxwell directed her to have sex with Prince Andrew when she was 17. She has filed a civil suit and the prince has denied all claims.

