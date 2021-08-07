Transcript for Authorities search for alleged rapist who Facebook messaged accuser: 'I raped you'

Here's ABC's erielle reshef. Reporter: 26-year-old Shannon Koehler was on vacation with her boyfriend when she says she made a chilling discovery. A series of Facebook messages starting with "I need to hear your voice." "I need to know if I did it or not." "I'll wait for you, I'll pray for you." Then the message that left her in shock. "So I raped you." He came to terms with that, that he did do it. When you saw those words come into your inbox, what was your first thought? It was a sense of validation. It's not every day someone gets a confession from the person that raped them and that, no matter what, I had to pursue it again. What did you do with that information right after you got it? Immediately, that night, sent screen shots to district attorney's office, and I subject lined the email and said, is this enough evidence? Reporter: It's been almost a decade, but she says that night in college in gettysburg, Pennsylvania, is seared in her memory forever. When we first spoke to Koehler in may, she told us at the time she did everything she could, quickly telling friends and reporting her story to campus and local officials, but charges were never brought against the suspect she named. Until now. To have that confession, I mean, that really never happens. Does it have brand-new evidence come, years later, and crack a case wide open. Reporter: A little more than one month after our report, a major step toward justice. Days ago, the district attorney's office in Adams county filing sexual assault charges against the alleged suspect, 28-year-old Ian Thomas Cleary. The number one goal is to get justice. I want this to go to trial. I want him to be held accountable. The next question is, where is Ian Cleary, will he see justice? Reporter: Despite the arrest warrant, authorities have not been able to find Cleary and have yet to release his photograph. Where do you believe this suspect is, and do you believe he will ultimately be arrested? We know Ian Cleary has spent significant time in Europe, possibly in France. Also in Australia. So we're asking the public to really help us identify him and turn him in to law enforcement. It's extremely difficult to stay on the run, for starters. It may take some time. If he is going to choose to evade law enforcement. But he'll eventually get caught. Reporter: Shannon was just completing her first semester at gettysburg college. It's hard not to remember what happened on December 14th, 2013. Because it's a day that changed my life. Reporter: Winter break right around the corner, the lacrosse player and her friends were ready to celebrate. We're going out, having a good time, like normal college students do. Reporter: It was a weekend night. She says she made her way to a fraternity party. That's where she met fellow student Ian Cleary, who she says began paying close attention to what do you remember about your interactions? He kept trying to dance with me. You turn your head, walk away, but he wasn't getting the hint. He at one point pushed me up against the wall and tried to kiss me. Reporter: She says friends started to notice and came to her rescue. Another student at the party says earlier that night, she also had an alarming interaction with Cleary. We were playing drinking games together, he seemed fun. Then we started kissing and dancing. And then he grabbed my chest and my crotch and told me he wanted to take me away. That's when a red flag blew up in my head. Reporter: Eventually Koehler left the party, asking a male friend to escort her back to her dorm, not realizing Cleary was allegedly following them. He whipped out $20 and said to my friend," let me have her, please let me have her." What's the next thing you I went to bed, heard a knock on the door, I opened it. It was the kid. I didn't understand why he was there. I didn't understand why he wouldn't leave. I texted my friends for help. And then -- he did -- force himself on me. Raped me. And -- and after he did that, he started crying. And said, "I'm sorry, I didn't mean to hurt you, I didn't mean to hurt you, did I hurt you?" And I said, "Yes, you hurt me." And then he sprinted out of there. Reporter: As soon as he left, she says she started texting friends. And I was like, I need help. She opened the door, and just tears were running down her face, and she looked really that's one of the worst things I've ever seen in my life. Reporter: Koehler says after sharing with friends what had happened, one of them rushed to seek help. Her voice was shaking, she had tears in her eyes. She managed to tell me exactly what it is that had happened to her. Reporter: Inberg was Koehler's resident assistant who lived down the hall. He says she eventually agreed to go and report this to campus public safety, then to the local she even submitted a rape kit. She took pretty much every step that she could. I don't know what else could have been done at that moment. Reporter: In a statement, gettysburg college told ABC, we applaud our former student's bravery in continuing to bring these issues to light, adding, we will continue to prioritize our efforts around sexual assault awareness. We know this work is ongoing and far from complete. The Shannon who I knew in that second semester was not the Shannon that I met in the first I didn't want to be known as the girl that got raped. How did the college's public safety department handle your claims? They immediately contacted the witnesses. And then as soon as they started investigating and reached out to the perpetrator, he -- he dropped out of school. Reporter: A gettysburg college investigative report obtained by ABC news cites a written statement from Cleary at the time with a general denial that he engaged in any actionable misconduct. Koehler says despite her full cooperation with authorities, the district attorney at the time for Adams county, Sean Wagner, declined to bring charges, saying the case would be hard to prosecute. And I said, why? What do you mean, not enough the district attorney at the time said, when alcohol is involved, it's really difficult to prove that a sexual assault occurred. Reporter: ABC news reached out to the former prosecutor in Koehler's case, who is now a county judge. He declined to comment. In general, I've represented clients who were victims of sexual assault and wanted to seek accountability through the criminal justice system. I would say 90% of the cases and clients that I represent that are seeking criminal charges for their rapes are denied. Reporter: Koehler refused to give up her fight for justice. Her attorney, Laura Dunn, says Shannon's public appearances on platforms like ABC news led to an outpouring of support. Then they joined Fors with an advocacy group. I happened to be on a telephone call with Laura Dunn. I said, I saw your client in the news, the whole country did, and I want to let her know that the coalition supports her. It was about a week later that I met with Shannon and Laura and decided at that point to work together to push Shannon's case forward. Reporter: Last week, Adams county district attorney brine sinnet filed that charge of sexual assault. Shannon burst into tears. She has been fighting for over seven years. As her attorney, my mind was on to the next. When is this arrest going to be effected? We don't want to see him abscond from justice. The simplest way to track fugitives overseas is to use the FBI. Virtually every country in the world is covered by an FBI agent that's stationed in that particular country. Reporter: Cleary did not respond to ABC news' request for It's extremely important, despite the fact that he may be in another country, to continue to place the case in front of the public here. Many times, fugitives make the mistake of using some sort of network that connects them to let's say a friend. If that person comes forward because they are aware that Ian is wanted in the United States, then they could reach out to, oh, I saw this 800 number, or this flyer of who I should call. It's been eight years since this alleged incident. Did you imagine yourself in this spot, speaking out? I wanted to. I was scared that people wouldn't believe me, that I would hurt my career, scared it would define me. There will be millions of women watching your story. What is your message to them? You're not alone. We together can help positively impact the broken system. Our thanks to erielle. You can find out more on this story. The national sexual assault hotline is on abcnews.com.

