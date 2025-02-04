Beyoncé wins the top Grammy honor and makes history

The "Cowboy Carter" pop superstar has the most wins and nominations in Grammy history but finally took home Album of the Year for the first time. She also won the Best Country Album award.

February 4, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live