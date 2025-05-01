Bill Belichick speaks out about his relationship with 24-year-old girlfriend

Legendary Patriots coach Bill Belichick’s relationship with his much younger girlfriend is in the spotlight after a recent interview went viral.

May 1, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live