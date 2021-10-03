Are Black creators on TikTok getting credit for their creative work?

Jalaiah Harmon was 14 when she started “the Renegade challenge” on TikTok, but for a long time, she didn’t get the credit for its creation.
8:58

"duration":"8:58","description":"Jalaiah Harmon was 14 when she started "the Renegade challenge" on TikTok, but for a long time, she didn't get the credit for its creation.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Nightline"