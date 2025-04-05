The cast of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ talks about the 6th and final season

The cast of the iconic show reflects on six years of working together and what viewers can expect this season.

April 5, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live