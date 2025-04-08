Celebrities opening up about weight loss

As GLP-1 drugs become more popular, more celebrities are opening up about their weight loss and wellness journeys.

April 8, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live