Last-chance high school part 1: Inside the largest school for teens in recovery

Nightline follows students who struggle with substance abuse -- including alcohol, meth and fentanyl -- as they fight for their recovery in hopes of graduating from Denver’s 5280 High School.

July 11, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live