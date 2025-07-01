The Chrisleys tell-all after federal lockup

Unfiltered and unapologetic, Todd and Julie Chrisley sit down with Juju Chang after walking free from prison. They talk about their controversial presidential pardon and life after serving time.

July 1, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live