Chrisleys speak at news conference after prison release

Todd Chrisley and daughter Savannah thanked President Trump for pardoning him and his wife, Julie. The reality TV family plans to include their reunion in a new docuseries.

May 31, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live